DANVILLE — Park improvements, the Northwest sanitary sewer project and related pedestrian/bike path, and downtown decorations and improvements are just some of the things Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is proud of in 2021 and he’s looking forward to more city progress in 2022.
Williams said city highlights for 2021 include finishing at Ellsworth Park.
“That’s pretty huge, finally having all the different amenities in place,” he said, about the disc golf, new concession stand, new basketball court and playground equipment.
“It’s just much, much nicer. You see people there all the time now,” Williams said.
The city received grant money for the Ellsworth improvements.
The city’s partnership with the Danville AMBUCS chapter to upgrade the Winter Park playground also was a great project in 2021, Williams said.
Williams said a constituent was glad to see infrastructure work the city is doing because it needs to be done. However, no one is going to move here for a first-rate sewer system, the constituent told him.
“So, we have to work on our quality of life,” Williams said.
He said he’s proud too of all the downtown holiday decorations, but also the Northwest Sanitary Sewer project and other upcoming road and sewer projects.
“That’s going to be incredible,” Williams said about having the Denmark Road area pedestrian bridge and pathway opened. “The lake is one of the most underutilized assets, and also to have so much of the loan forgiven. It saves taxpayers more than $2 million (for the sewer project).
“To have that open (this year), I think is going to be a great asset for everyone,” Williams added.
The sewer is connected under the pedestrian bridge, and it prevents discharges and overflows, including into the lake, he said.
Williams also is looking forward to the realigned Jackson Street and Winter Avenue project next year. It will not be a roundabout.
“I believe that (in 2022) Bresee [Tower] will be torn down. I’m torn on that. I love history but look at all the metal Band-Aids starting to pop off ... and it’s a constant hazard. So, I’m looking forward to getting that torn down,” he said.
Williams also is excited about multiple other industrial and commercial projects that will bring more jobs to the area.
“I’m really excited to finally have the casino,” Williams said, although the city is still waiting for a suitability hearing.
He said the city hopes to make even more progress on paying more money down on pensions and reducing the unfunded portions more than the most current 4 percent for police and 2.5 percent for fire.
City officials don’t know yet the financial impact of any additional funding through the federal infrastructure bill.
Williams said he’s proud of the city’s financial stewardship and coming out of a pandemic with increased reserves, with a little bit of that being government money, but not all of it.
He said the city is able to end the year with $10.4 million in reserves, and able to transfer $4 million to tear down Bresee Tower and other major blighted structures downtown and $3 million for road work.
“The biggest complaints I have are roads. That’s $3 million more we’ll have to improve roads (in 2022),” Williams said.
The $3 million for roads is on top of annual maintenance programs. This will allow the city to do more aggressive work in places that can’t have a simple fix, Williams said.
The city also is planning to start a couple major sewer projects this year, with locations to be determined.
The city also hasn’t budgeted its $24 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Budget amendments are expected as early as January and February for how the city will spend the money.
Williams said they’ve been waiting on final costs on the Garfield Park swimming pool and Garfield Park improvements.
The pool will be closed for another year, but pool and park improvements will be coming.
In addition to the pool work, Garfield Park will see other improvements.
Williams said he’s excited about working on the entire park.
“I want to make that one comprehensive park from the drive that goes around the Boys and Girls Club, around to the pool and up; everything back up to be part of the Garfield Family Complex or Garfield Park Complex,” Williams said.
Engineering continues to occur on the pool. More plans will be discussed early this year.
The city also has received more revenues this fiscal year.
“I think the good thing is we’re getting additional revenue not by taxing people more, but people are spending more in various areas buying items, so you get more sales tax revenue,” Williams said.
The city is receiving more online sales tax revenue from the leveling the playing field act, and also taxes from marijuana sales.
Williams said as the city was unable to keep avoiding raising the sewer rate, the city will continue to see where it can save citizens money in other ways.
Other 2021 projects that will continue into 2022 are the Carle at the Riverfront campus, and additional blighted residential structure demolitions.
The city also will continue to address crime with license plate reader (LPR) cameras and other efforts.
“I’m super excited to make an investment in the LPR cameras,” Williams said. “I think that’s going to make a huge difference in crimes.”
He said violent crime is down compared to a couple years ago.
Willliams also said the city didn’t lose a lot of businesses this year, as it could have, due to not fully enforcing the second state shut down due to COVID-19.
He said the city still made people wear masks and social distance.
“There are people who barely made it through the first one ...,” he said of the business shutdown. “I had people calling me literally starving to death.”
He said unfortunately too, with the shut downs, domestic violence and child abuse cases increased.
“There are costs either way you go,” he said.
He said the city tried to keep people safe and not cause all the dire consequences for them.
He said COVID-19 related deaths have largely occurred due to so many people being unvaccinated.
Williams continues to look ahead to 2022 and bringing the city together.
“One of the things I’m most looking forward to is shoring up our neighborhood associations and getting them meeting again,” he said.
By the end of the year or early 2023, he wants to see new neighborhood associations started.
“I think that’s important. If you don’t know your neighbor, how can you help them with basic life things ...,” he said, especially when a pandemic is going on.
He said neighbors need to look out for each other, and residents need that sense of community.
The city’s new Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer has reached out to other Midwest cities to get their input on neighborhood associations, and she’ll be undergoing training.
“We want to make sure we have vibrant, strong neighborhood associations again,” Williams said.
He’s also looking forward to a full year of First Friday activities downtown, and more events at the David S. Palmer Arena, including Vermilion County Bobcats hockey games.
