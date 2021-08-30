DANVILLE — The Danville City Council has a vacancy in Ward 6 and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. is seeking interested applicants.
Ward 6 Alderman Aaron Troglia moved out of the ward. His last meeting was in July.
Troglia was elected in 2019 and his term runs through 2023.
Williams said he hasn’t had a lot of time to address the vacancy and appoint someone.
He is accepting applications, which should include a letter of interest, why someone wants to serve on the city council and why they think they’d be a good alderman.
Those interested can email Williams at mayor@cityofdanville.org.
Ward 6 includes areas north of Voorhees Street, including the Holiday Hills area, to Michigan Avenue on the east side and includes areas near Winter Avenue and Vermilion Street.
Recent new hires in the city include Mona Kennett, executive assistant to Williams.
Kennett was born in South America and moved to Canada at age 11 where she completed high school and took some college accounting courses. She started her career as an executive assistant in the 1990s. She is married and has one child. Kennett was the executive assistant to the executive director of Crosspoint Human Services for 8 ½ years. Serving the physically and mentally challenged residents of Vermilion County was the highlight of her career. In her free time, Mona enjoys spending time with her husband, traveling and reading. She is very excited to work with the mayor to serve the citizens of Danville.
Ashton Greer is the city’s new community relations administrator, which is a new position.
Greer was born and raised in the Danville area and is passionately committed to improving her community. She is married, to a new Danville police officer, and they have three sons. She has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in Organizational and Professional Development and a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Lincoln Christian University. Throughout her career Ashton has been on the founding boards of two nonprofit organizations, program coordinator for Faith in Action, community health program manager at OSF Healthcare, and most recently served as the operations director at the historic Fischer Theatre. In her free time Greer loves spending time in the gym, running, sightseeing and traveling, and is an avid reader. She is looking forward to serving the citizens of Danville through her role as community relations administrator.
The position: oversees the city’s website, which is being updated; handles social media and outreach; is responsible for neighborhood associations (the city had more than 20 at one time and now only around five that remain active); and coordinates community events such as the fall festival, holiday bazaar and First Friday events; among other duties.
