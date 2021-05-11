DANVILLE — It's been six months since the Illinois Gaming Board announced a six-month delay in approving suitability determinations and casino license applicants.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told the Danville City Council Public Works Committee Tuesday night he's "praying and keeping fingers crossed" that the city in July could have information.
Once the IGB would approve a finding of preliminary suitability and then final licensure for the new Danville casino owner license with Danville Development LLC, within nine months the city could have a casino opening, Williams said.
It had been announced in November, Golden Nugget LLC was entering into an agreement with Wilmot Gaming Illinois LLC to build a new casino in Danville, pending obtaining all regulatory approvals.
The IGB's next regular meetings are June 9 and July 14. No new Illinois casino application has yet to be approved.
In other business, the committee recommended accepting additional right-of-way acquisition, in the 700 block of Madison Street, needed for the Logan Avenue, Madison and Chandler streets intersection improvements, with the Carle at the Riverfront project.
The full city council will act on the acquisition next week.
Williams said Carle still plans a mid-June groundbreaking on the new medical campus.
The committee also discussed how city vacant lot mowing has started on the city's east side, getting past the Collett Street area. Vacant lots are to be mowed about every month.
The yard waste program is continuing. City hall still remains closed in the mornings to purchase yard waste stickers, but they can be purchased by phone or at the public works facility on Voorhees Street.
The committee also recommended annual pavement activities -- pavement markings for $189,777 with Varsity Striping and Construction Co.; a $142,501 contract with Freehill Asphalt Inc. for crack sealing; a $510,483 contract with Daniel L. Ribbe Trucking Inc. for seal coat; and also a $136,551 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for miscellaneous concrete improvements to repair sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps and concrete pavement in various locations.
In other business, the committee recommended approving:
- A $627,745 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for pump station improvements at 3301 and 3410 Fairway Drive and Lake Ridge Court.
- Vacating a portion of New Street for OSF HealthCare System, between Logan Avenue and Sheridan Street.
- Vacating a north-south alleyway west of Gilbert Street Cafe, 628 N. Gilbert St., requested by the restaurant owners.
- A $1.8 million contract with Gillig LLC for four new Danville Mass Transit buses. Funds for the budget amendment and purchase come from Rebuild Illinois and also federal capital grants. The wait time for the buses is about two years, according to DMT Director Lisa Beith.
- Authorizing $29,400 to Coffman's Towing for repairs to fire engine 2, which had an engine failure putting it out of service.
- Disposing of 10 public works vehicles which are no longer mechanically sound or operational for use.
- A lease of Danville Stadium to Danville Stadium Inc. for 2021 through 2024 for $1 annually.
- A $22,300 professional services agreement with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental for Phase 1 And II environmental assessments for 814, 816 and 818 N. Hazel St. The city has identified potential contamination on multiple sites located at the southeast corner of North Vermilion and Fairchild streets. Funding comes from the city’s Midtown Tax Increment Financing Fund. The city also would purchase those properties for $20,000 from Maria Hernandez for site remediation and potential redevelopment.
- Paying Big O Services $26,029 for repair of the National Street box culvert.
- A Community Development Division budget amendment of $269,110 for Knight and Associates for construction engineering services for the Denmark and Old Ottawa roadway and pedestrian improvement project. There will be a transfer from general fund reserves.
