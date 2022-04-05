DANVILLE — After the Danville City Council heard Seven Point CEO Brad Zerman's request Tuesday night for the city to license an on-premises cannabis consumption lounge above his planned cannabis dispensary, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. told the council he's against it.
Williams questioned Zerman, who has received zoning approval for a cannabis dispensary in front of the Econo Lodge off Lynch Road, about getting high from secondhand smoke in a lounge and what is done if there is over consumption.
Zerman said there are fans to take the smoke away, and staff are trained to determine over consumption. There is an additive that can be added to water to help in circumstances of cannabis over consumption.
Williams said he's thought a lot about the issue and "i still have concerns."
"I can't support this. I don't believe the police department would either," Williams said.
He said he still doesn't see how someone could leave the lounge and not have some high.
Zerman, chief executive officer with Seven Point LLC, which would open the city's second cannabis dispensary, is proposing an on-premises cannabis lounge on the second floor of a two-story building accessible by elevator above the dispensary.
The city would have to change its zoning ordinance to allow it. The city has no permitted smoking lounges or cigar bars.
The lounge also would have to go through Vermilion County food licensing.
The council heard from resident Vince Koers about the possibility of vehicle accidents on Interstate 74 with the cannabis lounge, and also potential lawsuits. He asked the city to "just say no."
Zerman gave an informational presentation, citing an example lounge in Mundelein, Ill. Seven Point hasn't received its state cannabis license yet due to a lawsuit against the state regarding the cannabis licenses, Zerman said.
Zerman said he's hired an engineer and architects to relocate where the cannabis dispensary building will be on the Danville property, to meet setbacks and an updated entrance.
He said the second floor of the building could potentially have a cannabis consumption lounge if Danville adopted it. It's already built into the state law, he said, about lounges being allowed in tobacco and cannabis facilities.
Zerman said a lounge would have more of an impact on Danville's tax revenue. He also estimates he'll have 15-20 jobs for the dispensary and maybe 10 more with a lounge.
They possibly would buy product from other growers and infusers in Vermilion County, he added.
He said a lounge would mean increased security and more video cameras. They could sell some food, with food trucks also a possibility.
He would submit an operations plan for customer flow, security, safety, training protocols, and other operations, such as there being no alcohol on the premises.
Customers purchasing product from Seven Point to be consumed on the property would be guaranteed to be safe, and have lab-tested cannabis, Zerman said.
Customers would have a two-hour maximum visit. They would be cut off from cannabis and hydrated with water if near over consumption. He said fans would push up the air and smoke, and out of the lounge. No one under 21 years of age and no guns would be allowed inside the building.
The lounge would be an access-controlled area, Zerman said.
The lounge would be like a bar without alcohol, and with tables and chairs and possibly a pinball and arcade games and virtual reality station.
"It's really like a restaurant experience," he added.
Someone would enter the front door of the building, their identification would be checked, they'd be directed to the sales counter whether they were going to the lounge or not; they could pick up ordered online items or talk to an employee and pick out products; there's be a second identification check at the counter; customers who have confirmed reservations for the lounge would be directed to the elevator and another staff member; the customer would be checked into the lounge and a third identification check would occur at the elevator; a check of identification a fourth time would be in the lounge and the customer would be escorted to a table.
He said there would be no charge to enter the lounge. The customer would buy the product on site to consume and be provided all devices and accessories. For example, if a person bought a jar of cannabis flower, they'd get a tray, grinder and papers or cones to roll and smoke. They also could buy food.
Zerman said the customer would be offered sparkling and still water at no cost, menus with food and beverage items (food trucks as they got busier) and employees would check in on customers. After two hours, customers would be escorted out.
Williams asked how can they prevent someone from leaving stoned? Zerman said people should treat it if going out to dinner and drinking, there should be a designated driver or they could use a taxi or car service.
Zerman added he personally has not experienced getting high from other peoples' smoke. Smoke goes right out the building, or it'd be nauseating.
"I didn't experience a smoky atmosphere," Zerman said of being in a lounge.
Staff training and communicating and checking in with customers, can help determine how high a person is, he added. They don't use a breathalyzer.
He said they are moving forward with building permits and other plans so when the state is ready, they are ready with the property.
The lounge would provide a place that's safe and secure to smoke, he added.
He's also waiting to hear on a craft grower license and, another licensee is working with local developer Paul Offutt on a possible craft grower's site in Tilton.
