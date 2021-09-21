DANVILLE — Olive Branch Lodge No. 38, a masonic lodge in Danville, is celebrating the 175th anniversary of its charter and invites the community to attend two public events to mark the occasion.
The first of these events will be a sunrise anniversary celebration and memorial observance at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Springhill Cemetery.
The second of the events will be a lodge re-dedication ceremony performed by the Grand Lodge of Illinois at noon on Oct. 2 at the Masonic Temple, 109 W. North St.
Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 was issued a charter by the Grand Lodge of Illinois on Oct. 6, 1846.
The two events leading up to the anniversary of this date will offer the community an opportunity to learn a bit of what the Masonic Fraternity is about and what its members do, as well as some of the parts Freemasons and the lodge have played in the history of the city, state and nation. They will also offer a chance to see portrayed a portion of Freemasonry’s public ceremonies.
These two events are the culmination of nearly a year of planning and reflection by the lodge during which the lodge has revisited and rediscovered its history and purpose.
Gilbert Haven Stephens, who was a past master of Olive Branch Lodge more than 100 years ago wrote an essay in 1946 at the 100th anniversary of the lodge in which he described the early lodge’s purpose as, “The putting into activity the principles of friendship, love, morality, truth, charity and relief.”
The lodge, to this day, still aspires to that purpose. The lodge has shared articles about its history and members online at its website at https://olivebranchlodge38.blogspot.com/.
Olive Branch Lodge No. 38 is a local unit of the Fraternity of Freemasons whose members support each other as they seek to become the best men they can be.
For more information about Freemasonry or the lodge, email the lodge at olivebranch38@gmail.com or call 217-446-7620.
