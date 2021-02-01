DANVILLE — A mask mandate for public transportation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to curb the spread of COVID-19 is nothing new for Danville Mass Transit passengers and drivers.
“We’ve had that mandate in place since May 1, 2020,” according to DMT Director Lisa Beith.
The mask-wearing rule “will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic,” said Dr. Marty Cetron, director of CDC’s division of migration and quarantine, in an Associated Press story.
The 11-page CDC order took effect just before midnight on Monday night. It makes refusal to wear a mask a violation of federal law, enforced by the Transportation Security Administration and other federal, state and local authorities.
The rule applies to passengers on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares. It says travelers must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while riding and while getting on and off rides. The order extends to waiting areas such as airports, train platforms and subway stations.
The order exempts children under 2 years of age and people with a disability that makes it unsafe to wear a mask. The CDC said transportation operators can require medical documentation.
Travelers will be allowed to remove masks while eating or drinking.
The CDC said some face coverings aren’t good enough to comply with the rule. The don’t-travel list includes face shields, bandanas, masks with exhalation valves and masks that are too big or otherwise don’t fit properly.
