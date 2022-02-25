Face masks and coverings will no longer be required in the public spaces of the Rita B. Garman Vermilion County Courthouse starting Monday.
Vermilion County Presiding Judge Thomas M. O’Shaugnessy issued Administrative Order No. 2022-2 on Thursday in response to the Illinois Supreme Court’s administrative orders issued Tuesday, which allowed face masks to be optional in all court facilities in the state.
Under the local administrative order, however, judges still hold discretionary authority within the courtrooms they are assigned to and may still require face coverings in those spaces. Elected and appointed officials also retain such authority within their offices and workspaces.
While lifting the mask mandate, Judge O’Shaugnessy asked, “courthouse visitors to be mindful that some courthouse personnel and patrons are immuno-compromised, so there may be occasions, particularly in the confines of courtrooms, where masks may still be required. The judiciary has appreciated the public’s patience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as courthouse operations were adjusted to address changing health conditions within the county, and we appreciate its continued patience and cooperation moving forward.”
The court will continue to provide a limited supply of face masks for when they may be required or for those who choose to wear one.
