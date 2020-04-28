DANVILLE — Danville Police have arrested a 23-year-old Danville man in an April 14 shooting.
Derrell L. Boston, 23, of Danville, was arrested in Dolton, Ill., and is in custody at the Cook County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Bond is set at $500,000 at 10 percent.
Boston is awaiting extradition back to Vermilion County for these charges, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Comm. Josh Webb. He was taken into custody Monday by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
At 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, officers responded to the 900 block of Wakely Drive on a call of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers located a 27-year-old Danville man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
The victim stated he was walking in the area of the 900 block of Wakely when a silver vehicle drove past him and a male black suspect started shooting at him from inside the vehicle.
The victim stated the vehicle then left the area in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening wounds.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.