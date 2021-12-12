Illinois House District 104 State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, will host a community town hall before the holiday season and next year’s legislative session kicks off.
The event will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Rep. Marron, R-Fithian, will provide an overview of this past year, thoughts going into the new year, and take questions from constituents.
