DANVILLE — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) is set to host a Zoom video conference meeting with his 104th district local elected leaders this week.
The meeting is set for 2:30 p.m Wednesday.
“In an effort to prepare for a shortened legislative session and to get our budget priorities in line for when we are able to reconvene in Springfield, our House Republican Leader Jim Durkin asked Speaker Madigan to convene bi-partisan working groups that deal with individual portions of the state budget,” Marron said in a press release.
Durkin appointed Marron as a member of the local government working group due to his experience as the Vermilion County Board chairman. The working groups are set to meet via teleconference regularly to start a discussion on local government priorities as the state moves into a truncated budget process in Springfield.
“It will be awhile until we see the full extent of damage caused by COVID-19, but there is no doubt that every level of government will face a negative impact towards their operating budgets,” Marron said. “This will make these working groups and budget process vitally important, as it will have serious implications for all of you in your units of government.”
Marron said, “As I make decisions, it is critically important to me that I am representing all viewpoints and advocating for our units of local government during a time when many tough and hard decisions lay ahead.”
“I always try to meet and seek input from my local leaders regularly, but these days it looks like our only option to meet is with a Zoom meeting. However, this will be a great way to bring the district leaders together to talk and have them provide me with extremely valuable input,” Marron said.
“Now more than ever we need to come together as a community to get through this life-changing circumstance, so I want to extend a large thank you to everyone for doing their part leading our communities through this difficult time.”
