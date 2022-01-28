Earlier this month, state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, announced he's seeking reelection in the 104th representative district of the Illinois General Assembly.
His opponent two years ago also is announcing her candidacy again on Sunday in Danville.
Marron touted his current and previous support from both business and labor interests in his decision to run for reelection. Marron claims Illinois needs more consensus builders in a time where our country is facing unprecedented division.
“It is a dream come true to serve the people of Vermilion and Champaign County in Springfield,” Marron said, through a press release. “I am very humbled they have elected me twice to serve their interests. Unfortunately, the way things work in Springfield, elected representatives arrive with an agenda to breed division and fight good policy.”
Marron highlighted his past labor endorsements as well as endorsements from state and local large business organizations, and small business organizations. Marron says this is evidence that he approaches his work in Springfield as a consensus builder, not a divider. Last cycle, Marron was endorsed by the Illinois Education Association, Local 150, Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, National Association of Small Businesses, and Champaign County’s Business Empowered PAC.
“In these times where people just can’t seem to agree on anything, we need more leaders in Springfield willing to roll their sleeves up and do the work that needs to get done,” Marron said. “I pride myself in taking every phone call and having every hard conversation to bring consensus on tough issues that benefit all people in Illinois.”
Marron stressed that although he is a consensus builder, he will not back down when it comes to fighting for the conservative values of central Illinois. Marron states his pro-life values and support for the 2nd Amendment are issues worth fighting for.
“Too often, politicians in Springfield are fighting when they should be compromising and compromising when they should be fighting,” Marron said. “I am very proud of the bipartisan work I have done, particularly when it has led to improved infrastructure and more jobs in my district. But there are things we must fight to protect. Democrats in Springfield just ended all family discussions when it comes to abortion and now, they want to track every piece of ammunition law-abiding gun owners' purchase. I will continue to fight these un-American proposals.”
Small business owner Cindy Cunningham of Royal will announce her candidacy for state representative of the 104th district at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Danville Art League, 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.
The 104th District includes all or parts of Champaign-Urbana, Danville, Rantoul and Savoy.
Cunningham's husband, Keith, who served for 27 years at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, experienced an era where law enforcement was respected. He never believed he would witness the current environment, where law enforcement lacks the resources needed to do its job.
“I support my wife’s decision to run for the General Assembly because I know that she will do everything in her power to support law enforcement in Illinois. Cindy has demonstrated her commitment to supporting law enforcement as a member of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Merit Commission and as a police officer’s wife,” he said, through a press release.
Cunningham has dedicated countless hours to community service. She has served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT-B with the Ogden-Royal Fire Department and has taught Sunday School at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Royal since 2008. She was a Girl Scout leader for several years, and she served on the St. John Lutheran church council. In 2011, she founded Cobalt Creek Consulting to assist others in the creation and running of businesses that provide home and community-based services to seniors.
“Our economy desperately needs a boost. I am running because our district needs someone who will stop making excuses and start working to create jobs in central Illinois. We need a representative that will work to tackle the rising cost of living and lower taxes for the middle class. Unlike my opponent, who voted in favor of taxing gas at 38 cents per gallon, I will not support additional tax increases," she said.
Cunningham lives with her husband Keith, a farmer and retired lieutenant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. They have two daughters, Katie and Andrea, and a son, Ben.
The general primary election will be on June 28, 2022 and the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.