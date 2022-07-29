FITHIAN — State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) announced this week that he has received an appointment from House Republican Leader Jim Durkin to serve as a member of Illinois’ Blue-Ribbon Commission on Transportation Infrastructure Funding and Policy Act.
"I am pleased to receive an appointment to a crucial commission that will be tasked with studying the ongoing need to maintain and improve roads, bridges, public transportation, and other major infrastructure projects throughout the state of Illinois,” Marron said. “The government does a lot of things that it shouldn’t, but most folks agree that maintaining critical infrastructure is a necessary function that requires ongoing attention and effort."
According to Illinois Public Act 102-0988, Illinois' current infrastructure and capital investment plan is scheduled to end in June of 2025. The law asks the Blue Ribbon Panel on Transportation Infrastructure Funding and Policy to study policy changes to support the efficient governance and delivery of transportation projects, and the workforce needed to support the future transportation system.
”We’re at a pivotal moment in our country’s history on transportation and infrastructure-related issues,” Marron said. “As a member of this commission, I’ll be focusing on how we can more efficiently and cost-effectively deliver results for Illinois’ motorists and citizens that rely on public transportation as well as ensure that the voice of the residents in rural areas, like the one I serve, has a place at the table.”
The Blue Ribbon Panel on Transportation Infrastructure Funding and Policy will be made up of appointments made by the Illinois Speaker of the House, the Minority Leader of the House, the President of the Senate, the Minority Leader of the Senate, and the Governor’s office. Members of the commission are required to have expertise, knowledge, or experience in transportation infrastructure development, construction, workforce, or policy and report findings and recommendations to the General Assembly by Jan. 31, 2023.
