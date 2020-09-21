With the limited pandemic hours at the Danville Public Library, Saturday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmers' Market will return with a late season starting Friday at 9 a.m.
The newly branded Friday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmers' Market will take place every Friday through the end of October (weather permitting). Along with the day change, the market will be open-ended and vendors will be allowed to remain set up through the afternoon as long as they feel comfortable.
All vendors and customers are being asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Being a vendor is free. Interested vendors can contact Albert King at: ackn2016@gmail.com.
Friday Morning Summer Sounds & Farmers' Market will feature an mix of produce, food and art along with weekly music at the stage at the Danville Public Library park.
Entertainment for the debut market on Friday will be provided by Champaign-Urabana musician John McMahon.
Future music already scheduled: Oct. 2 — Nicholas Johnson; Oct, 16 — Jules Rose; and Oct. 23 — Zac & Jay with Bordertown.
