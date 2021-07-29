DANVILLE — Last year at this time, Danville football coach Marcus Forrest was trying to figure out how a spring football season was going to work after the fall season was cancelled.
He and his coaching staff had decided to give the Vikings some time off from their workouts and that’s when things took a turn for Forrest.
“We all know that it gets hot and humid in August and I started having trouble breathing,’’ Forrest said. “Since I was about 10, I’ve dealt with asthma. So I was using my inhaler and I went through a whole inhaler in about a week. The next week, I was using my inhaler and nebulizer treatments. In the third week, I started having swelling in my legs and I’ve never had swelling except for the occasional twisted ankle or something like that. I was having problems walking from my house to the car, as I would be sweating profusely and having trouble breathing.
“It was the Thursday before Labor Day, I came home from lunch and while I was talking with my wife (Tabatha Forrest) and my son, I almost fell over. Now, my wife was already on me about getting it checked out, but I kept putting it off, saying that I would go the next day. She had had enough. We ended up going right there as she rushed me over to Carle in Urbana.’’
Forrest was dealing with congestive heart failure. Over the next three months, his doctors tried several different options but it was determined in November of 2020 that Forrest was in need of a heart transplant.
On Feb. 4 of this year, Forrest received his new heart at Northwestern Medical Center in Chicago.
And while he was unable to coach the Vikings last spring, as they went 2-2 on the field, he did make it a point to watch the games in person or online.
“It was kind of like a 7-on-7 competition because part of our team was missing. It felt like we had a hole on our team,’’ said Danville junior lineman Calvin Hempel. “Coach (Mitch) Thomas did a great job of keeping us working hard but there is just a presence that Coach Forrest brings to this team.’’
Back in March, Forrest said his plan was to be back with the Vikings this summer, and sure enough, earlier this month, Forrest was at the Wayland-Youth Athletic Complex running the 2021 Danville Summer Football Camp.
“Getting coach Forrest back for 7-on-7s, getting him back into the weight room and just getting him back out here this summer has been a lot of fun,’’ said junior Matthew Thomas. “There is a certain energy that coach Forrest provides that wasn’t there this past spring.’’
For the first time in two years, Forrest directed the Vikings during an all-day 7-on-7 competition and lineman challenge at Washington High School. Most 7-on-7 competitions were cancelled last year because of Covid-19.
“That was the first thing that we did off campus since our playoff game at Chatham Glenwood in 2019,’’ Forrest said. “It was really good mentally and physically to see how my body would hold up before the regular season gets started next month.
“Besides the regular tiredness of being out all day, I felt good. It was really encouraging and I’m definitely looking forward to getting the season started.’’
And Forrest admits that pushing his players to work harder this summer has pushed him.
“I realized as we got going just how much I missed it and how much I missed being around the kids,’’ Forrest said. “Trying to have a positive impact on kids turned into the positive impact the kids were having on me. The energy from our older kids down to the incoming kids has been great.’’
And just how are the players and their coach help each other.
“Of course, I encourage them to work hard in the weight room, but when we are in there, I will work out with them,’’ Forrest said. “I’m not just sitting there telling them what to do.
“About once a week, I will push myself a little harder when they’re just looking around and struggling a little bit. I will do three sets of eight, and then one of them wants to come over and do three sets of eight at higher weight. I always remind them that they should be able to do more because I just got a new heart. But, it pumps them up to challenge me.’’
That extra time in the weight room is paying dividends for Forrest.
“I’m actually looking like a football coach again,’’ he said. “It’s amazing how quickly things changed over the past 11 months or so. I’ve gone from thinking I was perfectly healthy to having a new heart put into my body and now I’m working my way back.’’
Being extra careful is still part of the game plan for Forrest.
“I have to continue getting stronger and better each day and each week,’’ he said. “I have a good group of coaches that are always watching out for me. I take breaks every day here inside our shed and I keep myself hydrated.
“Coach Mori Williams is a registered nurse and he watches out for me quite a bit. And coach Carl Long worked in cardiac therapy for a few years. It’s good to have that kind of knowledge and experience around and I know it helps my wife (Tabatha) relax a little while I’m here.’’
The official first day of practice for football in Illinois is Aug. 9 and Danville’s first game will be Aug. 27 against Champaign Central at Ned Whitesell Field.
