PERU — A march for justice for Jelani Day is taking place at noon Tuesday, Oct. 26 in Peru.
The march is hosted by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr. and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
According to the Peru Police Department, the Peru mayor and police chief have been in contact with Jackson and his team about the peaceful march.
The march is to be from the Peru Police Station and end on Water Street with a prayer service.
Jackson and Rainbow PUSH Coalition representatives attended Day's burial in Danville last week.
Jackson and Day's family have asked for the FBI to be involved in the investigation into Day's death.
Day, a 25-year-old Danville native, went missing Aug. 24 after he was seen on video surveillance that morning at the Illinois State University student center and then, about an hour and a half later, at a business in Bloomington. His car was discovered in a wooded area of a park in Peru, Ill., on Aug. 26, and his body was discovered along the Illinois River on Sept. 4. A month after Day went missing, the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office finally identified the body as Day’s.
