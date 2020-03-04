WESTVILLE – Interested in learning how maple syrup is made and then trying that fresh syrup on a stack of hot pancakes?
Visitors will have the opportunity to do both March 15 during the Vermilion County Conservation District’s annual maple syrup open house.
This year is the 30th anniversary of the event will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sycamore Hollow Campus Area of Forest Glen County Preserve, east of Westville.
“We started with a little pancake dinner for 25 people in 1990,” Susan Warner Biggs, Vermilion County Conservation District educator, recalled. “1993 was the first big one with 100 people.
“One year we had 1,100 people, and we ran out of sausage,” she said.
“Sugar camps” were popular many years ago in the surrounding area, and the maple syrup production demonstrations that day during the open house will give the public a chance to reminisce and enjoy local history.
Not only will visitors hear from interpreters about maple syrup production from trees to syrup, the public also will visit the sugar bush — the building where maple syrup is made — to watch the sap-to-syrup process as well as tour the nearby Pioneer Homestead Cabin.
A pancake and sausage dinner, featuring the Forest Glen maple syrup, will be served in the Gannett Outdoor Education Center. The cost of the meal is $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 years old and younger. No carryouts will be available.
The Forest Glen maple syrup will be available for purchase in limited quantities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 or until sold out at the preserve’s maintenance center, while quantities last. No advance orders for syrup will be taken.
For information, call Forest Glen County Preserve between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 662-2142.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.