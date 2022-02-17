COVINGTON, Ind. — It’s going to be a new chapter for the Maple Corner building.
It will no longer be a restaurant, or wedding and event venue space as it most recently had been used. It’s to become a Fountain County courthouse annex.
“We’re trying to move this county forward, hence the purchase of this building for a courthouse annex,” said Fountain County Commissioner Tim Shumaker.
A name for the building will be determined later.
The commissioners said it could be the Fountain County Annex or Fountain County Maple Corner Annex.
There will be an auction at 11 a.m. EST March 12 to sell furnishings, restaurant equipment, most of the Tiffany lamps, bread boards and lots of kitchen and various items. There will be reserve bids, with a minimum amount to be taken, on some more expensive pieces such as the Wurlitzer jukebox and large Hummel figurine “Merry Wanderer.”
Greg Clingan Auction and Real Estate of Covington, Ind., will be conducting the auction at the site, 1126 Liberty St., in Covington.
Proceeds from the auction will be reinvested into the building to offset expenses and construction, said Fountain County Commissioner Andrew Hall.
Shumaker said building owners Chris and Lori Marxmiller, of Atlanta, Ga. but are both originally from this area, put the building up for sale several months ago and no one bid on it.
The commissioners’ purchase of it for $425,000 was completed at the end of January.
The Fountain County Board of Commissioners serves as the executive and legislative authority for the county. The board’s statutory duties include: supervision of the county highway system; construction and maintenance of county bridges; management of all county property; auditing and authorizing claims; receiving bids and authorizing county contracts; exercising appointments to boards, commissions, committees, and certain department heads; supervision of county building regulations; management of county information technology system; supervision of county economic development; and liaison to all county officeholders.
“What drove this was the simple fact that we’re out of room at the courthouse. Our coroner has never had an office. We don’t have a county surveyor. We contract out. He doesn’t have an office,” Shumaker said.
He added that the county’s 911 dispatch center is in an office space maybe 500 square feet for two operators at one time in the courthouse.
“It is pathetic.” he said. “It should have been put in the county jail when it was brand new. But due to the two commissioners that are no longer here, it was not. So, we’re having to find space for 911 also.”
Shumaker said the 911 and emergency management departments had gotten together, without the commissioners’ knowledge, and had a local firm draw a new construction build proposal.
He said the departments came to the commissioners and presented a 10,000 square foot building they wanted to put on the site of the old Covington jail for about $2.6 million.
The commissioners balked at the cost and proposal they knew nothing about.
However, it got them thinking more about other options.
“We always knew that 911 needed some place different and there’s no real place to rent in town or around,” Shumaker said.
Commissioners Brenda Hardy and Hall thought of the Maple Corner building.
Hardy said they were sitting across from the building and thought there was interest in the building, but it fell through. Hall then reached out to the real estate agent.
Shumaker said the Maple Corner building is more than 20,000 square feet just on the first floor. It also has a basement, where bread was baked, and an upstairs.
They had an engineer look at it and it’s structurally sound.
The commissioners thought that for under a half-million dollars, and using American Rescue Plan Act funding to help with renovations, the building could be a great county building.
“It’s a bargain for the citizens of Fountain County because they are ultimately the owners of this building,” Shumaker said.
Hardy said a lot of Indiana counties have their courthouses for judicial systems only, and annex buildings for other office space.
“We had run out of room at the courthouse,” she too said.
She said when Maple Corner became available, they needed to see if they could get it.
Hall said plans for the building include housing the coroner, 911 dispatch and other departments.
The commissioners will have a space utilization study completed.
The building also will house a new commissioners’ meeting room, and offices for the commissioners and council.
Hardy said the commissioners’ meeting space inside the Fountain County Courthouse is almost L-shaped and small. They want to use ARPA funds to upgrade their meeting space for Zoom, remote meetings, and due to it being hard to hear inside the space.
She too said when department heads show up, it can be a full house and people can be standing in the back.
Hardy said they will keep some of the wood, walls and beautiful stained glass in place in the Maple Corner building. The Peacock Room’s stained glass will be a background for the commissioners’ meetings.
“We wanted to keep that piece of history here in the building; so maybe on one side put the Indiana seal and then create a Fountain County seal for the other side,” Hardy said.
The building also could potentially be a public voting center, to get voters out of the Covington schools, Hardy and Shumaker said.
It also could be used for small public gatherings for groups, such as the Fraternal Order of Police or Tri Kappa meetings.
“It’s not just going to be shut down and only, you know, county government,” Hardy said.
With the building having a ramp and being Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, the Purdue Extension office also possibly could locate there.
“We’ve struggled with elevators and chairlifts at the courthouse,” Hardy said, adding that the ramp and ADA compliance with the Maple Corner building was huge for them.
Shumaker said there are people unhappy that the building won’t remain a restaurant. He said it’s a massive operation to run it as a restaurant, which is difficult today.
“We couldn’t pass this up,” Hardy added of the building’s possibilities.
She said the building means something to her, too.
“It was my first date with my husband ...,” Hardy said.
The commissioners also said Covington is seeing two former restaurant buildings, Maple Corner and the next-door Vickery’s, be reused. They won’t be restaurants, but serve different purposes.
Local attorney Holly Crain, who also has an abstract company, purchased Vickery’s, Shumaker said.
As for a timeline on renovations at Maple Corner, Hall said they are taking it one step at a time.
The auction is the first priority. Then they will work on the building in phases.
Phase 1 would include the already predetermined dispatch center and coroner’s office in the former kitchen space, with its double block wall. Renovations will be made to make that space secure and appropriate for 911 and the coroner.
Phase 2 and any future phases would be determined at the completion of Phase 1, Hall said, looking at space allocation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.