Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Rain and freezing rain this morning changing over to snow and becoming windy in the afternoon. Morning high of 45F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.