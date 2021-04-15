Despite a pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinics, there remain lots of opportunities to receive a COVID-19 vaccine locally.
Vaccine eligibility opened up more in Illinois this week to those age 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna vaccination clinics continue locally, too, with that vaccine authorized for individuals 18 and older.
Vaccination sites include: Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System, Vermilion County Health Department, Vermilion Regional Airport, Danville Area Community College, OSF’s Danville Polyclinic, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Village Mall, CVS, Walgreens and Meijer. Carle also has had its mobile clinic out some.
There is no cost for the vaccine.
Vermilion County Health Department Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said the focus this week and next week is on providing second-dose Moderna vaccinations at DACC and the airport with assistance from the Illinois National Guard.
The department also is offering some first-dose vaccination opportunities. Check its website at www.vchd.org or call 217-431-2662 ext. 263 or 264 for details.
The health department has postponed its Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic that was to be on Saturday. No J&J clinics had been scheduled for the following week.
Toole says they had planned to have J&J clinics in late April, early May.
“We are hoping to still be able to use J&J at those clinics, but will decide next week if we need to use Moderna at those clinics instead,” Toole said.
Only about a dozen people had signed up for the Saturday J&J clinic before the health department froze registration.
Dr. Timothy Meneely, Carle medical director overseeing Vermilion County, said Carle had administered about 5,000 J&J doses in this area. It quickly became the go-to immunization, being easier to store, he said.
There have not been any reported severe side effects locally, he said.
Other growing questions concern COVID-19 variants.
“What we’ve seen so far is it appears that current vaccinations are effective against the variants,” Meneely said, but added they don’t know what’s coming next.
There could be a need for a third or second booster vaccination, depending on which one people have gotten, he said.
He also said the vaccinations have shown they are effective for at least six months.
Meneely, who is a family doctor, hears from patients concerned about how fast the vaccines were developed. But the basic science has been there and the process wasn’t really as quick, he said.
He urges the public to talk to a trusted source, such as a doctor or nurse practitioner, about their concerns.
He encourages people to get whatever shot is available to them.
“There’s a lot of opportunities to get immunized ...,” Meneely said. “It doesn’t really seem to matter. They all seem to work.”
He said if a first attempt wasn’t successful to get a vaccination appointment, don’t let that put you off. Try again through a website or phone number.
“Keep at it again,” Meneely said.
Vermilion County remains behind Illinois’ 23.18 percent fully vaccinated residents, at 18.37 percent.
“The state didn’t send us a lot of vaccines to start with,” Meneely said.
In the weeks since then, he commends the good work of Carle, OSF HealthCare, Vermilion County Health Department and others who have worked to increase that percentage.
Continuing to wear masks in public is still recommended for everyone for protection.
The vaccines aren’t 100 percent effective, Meneely said, adding that with about 95 percent effectiveness, that still means five out of 100 people may still contract the disease.
Meneely said he also likely sees children as young as 12 being able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this summer.
He added that it’s been so important with public health, the health department and community coming together through this whole COVID-19 experience and working with each other.
“It’s been great to watch,” Meneely said.
