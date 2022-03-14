A Danville man was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty Monday to two felony charges.
Eric Lang pleaded guilty to robbery and burglary charges. He was sentenced to nine years for the robbery charge and three years for the burglary charge. His total sentence will be followed by one year of parole.
During the plea, Judge Derek Girton heard stipulated facts that Lang took personal items from a deceased victim’s home on June 2, 2021.
Lang was taken into custody and confessed. While in custody at the Vermilion County Jail, Lang lured a custodian into a remote area of the jail on June 5, 2021.
Lang assaulted the custodian, took his clothing, communications equipment and keys, and then attempted to escape the jail by impersonating an employee. He was quickly exposed as an imposter.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said, “We are thankful for the hard work of all the staff at the Vermilion County Jail and we will continue to ensure that those who threaten their safety are swiftly brought to justice.”
