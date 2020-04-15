DANVILLE — A drive-by shooting has put a Danville man in the hospital with wounds to his extremities.
Police received a call at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday about a report of shots fired, according to a Wednesday morning press release issued by Comm. Josh Webb.
Upon arrival, offices located a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
The victim said he was walking in the area of the 900 block of Wakely when a silver vehicle drove past him, and a black male suspect started shooting at him from inside the vehicle.
The victim said the vehicle then left the area in an unknown direction.
He was transported to an area hospital for treatment for non-life threatening wounds.
No further suspect description is available and no other injuries were reported.
Webb said the investigation continues and no other information is being released.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.