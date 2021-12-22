A Danville man was wounded Wednesday morning when police said he was shot at a Waterview Estates apartment.
Danville police report they were called at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday to the apartment building in eh 2300 block of North Vermilion Street in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound.
When they arrived, police say they located a 26-year-old Danville man with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim told police his girlfriend had shot him and she was still inside an apartment armed with a handgun.
Officers surrounded the area and were attempting to make contact with the suspect when she exited the apartment and was taken into custody.
The suspect is identified as 22-year-old Angel Luster-Hoskins of Danville. Luster-Hoskins is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his wound and is listed in stable condition.
The investigation into this incident continues.
Police ask that anyone who has information regarding the incident to call Danville police at (217) 431-2250, or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.