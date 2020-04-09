DANVILLE — A Danville man decided to enter a stranger's car and set it on fire early Wednesday morning, resulting in his arrest.
Shane A. Wombles is in custody at the Danville Public Safety Building, 2 E. South, and charged with arson and criminal trespass to a vehicle.
Danville police were called at 5:53 a.m. to the Circle K gas station in the 1200 block of Bowman Avenue in reference to a vehicle on fire.
Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim — an employee of Circle K, according to Comm. Josh Webb. The victim said she was informed by another employee that there was a man inside her vehicle.
The victim went to check and observed a man getting out on the passenger side.
She then noticed there was something on fire inside her vehicle, which she immediately removed and smothered out. Officers searched the area and located the suspect walking away from the scene in the area of Bowman and Meadow.
Officers then reviewed store surveillance footage showing the suspect getting in and out of the vehicle and flames can be seen coming from the vehicle.
It does not appear that Wombles or the victim knew each other prior to the incident, Webb said. The victim's vehicle suffered minor damage from the fire and no injuries were reported during the incident.
Wombles is awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
