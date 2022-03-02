A man was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in May 2021.
Jovon Johnson, 28, has been convicted of two Class X felonies: armed violence and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the aggravated criminal sexual abuse conviction, which is typically a Class Two felony, has been categorized as Class X due to Johnson’s criminal history, including vehicular hijacking and felony weapons offenses.
On May 4, 2021, Danville police investigated a vehicle parked afterhours at Fetch Dog Park. As the officers approached the vehicle, Johnson jumped from the backseat to the driver’s seat and fled the scene.
Officers followed Johnson until he crashed the vehicle in a ditch. Once they approached the vehicle again, officers located a 15-year-old female in the car, who told police she and Johnson had engaged in sexual activity. Officers also found a semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle, and discovered the vehicle was stolen.
Johnson’s 12-year sentence is followed by 18 months of parole, and he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
