A Georgetown man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said law enforcement stopped Darrell Nickle for a violation of the Illinois Vehicle Code, and during the stop, a police canine alerted to the presence of drugs.

Police searched Nickle’s car and found approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.

Nickle’s 10-year sentence will be followed by one year of parole.

