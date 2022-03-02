A Georgetown man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said law enforcement stopped Darrell Nickle for a violation of the Illinois Vehicle Code, and during the stop, a police canine alerted to the presence of drugs.
Police searched Nickle’s car and found approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.
Nickle’s 10-year sentence will be followed by one year of parole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.