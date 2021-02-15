DANVILLE —Police are seeking information on an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning on East Main.
At 2:03 a.m., officers responded to the Marathon gas station, 3401 E. Main, in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred, according to a press release issued Monday morning by Comm. Josh Webb.
Upon arrival officers spoke with an employee who stated a man had entered the store and pointed a handgun at him while demanding money from the register. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the business. The suspect was observed getting into a white colored sedan and driving south bound on Lynch toward I-74.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans and armed with a handgun.
No injuries reported.
The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.