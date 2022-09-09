A Danville man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a class 2 felony.
Lerone Johnson was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Charles Hall. Court records indicate Danville police responded to a call of shots fired on June 29, 2019, in Fair Oaks Housing Complex. During the investigation, police found Johnson with a handgun, which led to the charge being filed.
Johnson also pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, a class 1 felony, in a case from 2020 in which agents of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group said investigators observed him selling more than 1 gram of fentanyl.
State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy praised law enforcement for its work on the cases. "We are thankful for the hard work of the Danville Police Department and the VMEG for their efforts taken in order to ensure dangerous drugs and guns are removed from our community," she said in a statement.
After serving the prison sentence, Johnson will be on parole for another year.
