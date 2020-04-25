DANVILLE — A homeowner made a grisly discovery Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Ray St.
Police responded at 10:10 a.m. in reference to the owner locating an unknown person laying unresponsive in his yard, according to a press release issued Saturday night by Comm. Josh Webb.
Officers located a man who appeared to have gunshot wounds and was dead.
Danville police are working with the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office in attempts to identify the victim. The case is being treated as a homicide investigation and no other information was made available.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
