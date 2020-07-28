An Indianapolis man was arrested for entering a Covington, Ind. residence.
According to the Vermillion County Sheriff's Department, at about 5:14 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, the sheriff’s dispatch received a 911 call of an individual breaking into a residence on U.S. Highway 136.
The reporting party made contact with the individual inside the residence and held him there until law enforcement arrived on scene.
Once law enforcement arrived, the suspect, Marcelo Pedro, 30, of Indianapolis, became argumentative. When deputies attempted to place Pedro in custody he began to actively resist. After a brief struggle, deputies were able to take him into custody without injury.
Pedro was transported to the Vermillion County Jail and booked on the following charges: residential entry – (Lvl 6 Fel); resisting law enforcement – (Lvl 6 Fel); and criminal mischief – (B Misd).
Pedro's bond was to be $10,000 with 10 percent allowed.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Actual filing of charges for the state is done by the prosecutor after review of the case information. Charges may be added, changed or removed. Bond amounts are set by the Circuit Court Judge.
