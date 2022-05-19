DANVILLE — Danville Light Opera Musical Theatre presents Mamma Mia this weekend at the Fischer Theatre.
ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds in a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget.
Performances are Friday through Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased online on the Fischer Theatre's website. Tickets start at $20 with student tickets $7. Premiere Loge Box seating is available by calling the box office at 217-213-6162.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.