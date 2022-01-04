DANVILLE — The City of Danville announces the traffic signals at the intersection of West Main Street and Logan Avenue are scheduled to be decommissioned and no longer in service starting Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
As part of decommissioning these traffic signals, in relation to the Carle at the Riverfront project, the follow actions will be taken:
1. The removal of stop bars on eastbound and westbound West Main Street traffic lanes.
2. Permanent stop signs will be added for northbound and southbound traffic on Logan Avenue.
3. All traffic signal heads will be covered for a 90-day period before being permanently removed.
Motorists and pedestrians should use caution and follow posted signage during the described changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.