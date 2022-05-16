The City of Danville has announced West Madison Street will be closed to all traffic from Robinson Street to North Logan Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting, to accommodate for storm sewer improvements.
The project will improve the pavement on West Madison Street from Robinson Street to North Logan Avenue, with intersection improvements also occurring at West Madison Street and Harmon Avenue.
Following completion of the work, West Madison Street will continue to be open to westbound traffic only until the roadway work is completed, which is expected to be done by July 1.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near roadway construction and asked to use signed detour routes along Fairchild and Gilbert Streets, Logan Avenue and U.S. 150.
For more information, contact City Engineer Levi Kopmann at 217-431-2292.
