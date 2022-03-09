FILE - Former Speaker of the House Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home, Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022, in Chicago. Madigan, who held a virtual lock on Statehouse power for most of the past four decades, pleaded not guilty Wednesday, March 9, 2022, to multiple counts of racketeering and bribery in what prosecutors say was a long-running enterprise to amass riches and stockpile power.