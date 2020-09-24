With Danville at only a 60 percent response rate for the 2020 Census and Vermilion County at 65.6 percent, both lower than the 2010 Census, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton visited Danville today for a final census push.
Stratton attended a Census event outside on the Hegeler Stage at the Danville Public Library, which included Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess and Statewide Census Director Marishonta Wilkerson.
"Although we are doing good, we can do better," Wilkerson said, adding that they have to make sure every community is fully counted in the Census.
"We all lose," she said when communities and neighborhoods aren't counted.
She said there remains 563,000 uncounted people in Illinois.
Hess said the library relies on a per capita grant, which was $41,000 this year, based on the census population for the city. The funding supplements the library's collection development of books and materials.
Wilkerson asked residents to ask five people you know to complete the census. They can go the library for help in filling out the census, mail back the questionnaire they received, call or go online at 2020census.gov.
"Danville is a city with character. It has breathtaking outdoor parks and wildlife that includes more than 100 miles of scenic trails for biking and running," Stratton said. "That excites me; for some of you may not know that I’m an avid biker and runner."
"Danville also has a thriving arts community with galleries, theaters and museums. We all want Danville to maintain its unique character. One way to ensure that is by completing the 2020 Census," she said.
The census is directly tied to millions of dollars in federal funds. Just a 1 percent undercount equals $195 million in lost funding for the state and communities.
"That’s money that Illinois cannot afford to lose, money that helps Vermillion County and cities like Danville," Stratton said.
"It’s funding for roads and transportation, for lunch programs in our schools, healthcare subsidies for our veterans, summer jobs for our kids, support for neighborhood businesses, and more," Stratton said.
She continued that the Census is more than a document, it’s a vote in government. The Census count determines how districts are drawn and ensures that there is equal representation.
"An undercount will impact the number of people we are allowed to have to represent us in Congress. And, as you all know, Illinois needs strong voices in Washington to advocate for federal funding that supports our state, our cities and our neighborhoods," she said.
"But here’s the thing, we are in the middle of a count crisis. The state of Illinois has a 70 percent self-response rate. But, Danville is at a 60 percent self-response rate and is well below the national average," Stratton said.
"Many Danville residents are members of what we call hard-to-count communities. That includes the elderly, those in rural areas, individuals who are housing insecure, and individuals with mental and/or physical disabilities. Each of them deserve to be heard and seen and count," she said.
"Like every other resident of Danville, each deserves the resources and representation they are due. I know there is nothing too hard for Danville. And we are asking you to roll up your sleeves and go to work. Fill out the census. Tell your families, friends, church members, neighbors and coworkers," Stratton said.
She said time is running out, and with a Sept. 30 deadline, "we have less than a week to make it count and ensure that millions of dollars in federal funds come to Danville and Vermillion County."
