HOOPESTON — The Lorraine Theatre has been around since 1922 and is celebrating 100 years this year on Sunday.
There will be a 100th anniversary celebration and reunion at 3 p.m. Sunday at the theatre.
According to Lorraine Theatre board secretary Marta Pierce, for Sunday's celebration and reunion, they've been encouraging stories from former volunteers, workers and couples, such as those who had their first date or first kiss at the theatre. There will be information about previous and future improvements and a clip from a silent movie, along with cupcakes and punch at Sunday's 100th birthday celebration.
"We have an entire year of events planned," according to Pierce.
In January, they had a Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute concert. In February for Valentine's Day, they encouraged people to take a photo with their meant to be person.
March includes Lorraine Locals, A Live Lyrical Showcase on March 13 and "The Play That Goes Wrong" presented by KottrGrimm Theatrical Storytellers on March 25-27.
There also will be a Lorraine, A 1922 Celebration Gala in September.
For a list of the monthly events and for tickets, visit www.thelorrainetheatre.com.
HISTORY
Elijah J. Boorde and his son, John Rosslyn Boorde, decided in 1921 to build the theatre and work began in April 1921. The grand opening took place on March 6, 1922, with 800 seats available in the building and John Rosslyn Boorde as the first manager of the new theatre.
The cost of this first theatre was close to $100,000.
The theatre included the finest in "regards to ventilation, luxuriousness of the fittings and general appearance of the theatre." It also included five film services, three feature picture producers, an educational release and weekly news features, conformed to state safety laws and could be emptied quickly within just a few minutes of a warning.
Elijah J. Boorde, who was responsible for building the theatre, owned the Hoopeston Telephone Company and his son, John, was also a member of the company.
As luck would have it, John Rosslyn Boorde, who ran the theatre passed running the theatre to John Randolph, a wealthy restauranteur and grocery magnate. When Thompson became ill in 1925, he gave up the business to the Polka Bros., Frank and Martin Polka.
However, the Polka Bros. gave up the theatre to Arthur B. McCollum and Tracy L. Orr in 1925. Between 1927-1929, the business became solely listed under McCollum who later bought the Lorraine Theatre in 1934.
At this time, movies were not shown on Sunday but eventually that changed as did the theatre. McCollum redid the walls in the theatre to Masonite material, put in a new screen, redid the floors, the projection booth was sound proofed, sound equipment bought, redecorated the lobby, and installed a new ventilation system.
On Jan. 7, 1930, the Lorraine debuted its first sound system with "The Girl From Woolworths."
Arthur J. Nelson became the assistant to McCollum by 1937 and 31-year old Alex Claessen of Chicago rebuilt almost totally the inside of the Lorraine Theatre. Claessen also replaced the outside canopy with a new 15-by-30-foot lighted canopy for the theatre.
Claessen said at the time, "I am especially proud of this theatre. I think it is one of the finest jobs as I have ever done."
On Oct. 15 at 2 p.m., the theatre opened and played until midnight in order to give all the patrons a chance to see the new Lorraine Theatre. Included in 1937 were a men and women's bathrooms, seating in the women's restroom, extra seating between the doors in the lobby, enlarged stage, 800 seats, a balcony and a painting given to the show by Claessen.
The 1940's, McCollum had his first Hollywood Premiere at the Lorraine Theatre and the second was on May 5, 1958, which attracted so many people some had to be turned away.
McCollum died in 1968.
Nelson took over running the show and eventually bought it in 1971 from McCollum's daughter. Nelson sold the Lorraine in 1987 to Greg Boardman and Jim Franklin.
During Boardman's time in the theatre a lot of restoration work came about in the building. The silhouettes were recreated by Lisa Leak of Ambia, Ind., in the men's restroom, a new roof was added, re-upholstered seating was completed, restoration of the marquee, and the addition of Dolby sound speakers made the sound exceptional.
Promotions of Godzilla, Gettysburg, Twister, World War II, Apollo 13, and Independence day were among the newest movies at that time and were promoted at the theatre. When Star Wars came to the Lorraine, Boardman dressed up as Darth Vadar while his wife, Sandy, dressed up as Princess Leia to give a newer taste to the theatre.
In 1998, a new theatre came about, the Lorraine II, at 214 E. Main St. with seating for 42 people. Boardman closed the Lorraine Theatres in Oct. 2006 due to the selection of "lousy movies," citing the need to focus on family and put both theatres up for sale.
The theatres were sold to Kevin Alvarez of Burlington, Wis. in 2007. Alvarez had the theatres unit Oct. 2008 when he sold them to Josh Cadle from California. Cadle ended his career in April 2012.
Now we get to the more present-day theatres.
A non-profit organization was formed in 2013 and negotiation were begun with MainSource Bank to purchase both of the theatres. The president at this time was Jim Richards who announced at the October board meeting that the theatres had been sold. This was an extremely difficult time for the organizations people.
The buyer at this time was Fontella Fraley Krout who bought the buildings but agreed to donate them to the Save the Lorraine Foundation group.
Today this group still owns the buildings of the Lorraine Theatre and the Little Lorraine.
