DANVILLE — A longtime alderman who would be leaving the Danville City Council with next April's election, has decided to leave his final term early.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. read a resignation letter from Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster. Foster has served on the city council since 1993.
Foster cited his health, time needed for meetings, in which he's also taking time to write a book, and other factors for resigning this month.
He's also served on other boards and commissions in the community for more than 35 years, and will continue to be involved in the community.
Williams said Foster mentored him when he came on the city council.
He also called Foster "someone I can count on to give me wise counsel and to review things. He's given a great amount of service to the city of Danville."
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr served with Foster for more than 20 years as alderman, and Puhr said Foster "has been a wonderful force in this community. He has my utmost respect."
In other business at Tuesday night's online Danville City Council meeting, Ward 2 Alderman Dan Duncheon asked for discussion about what can the city do to help businesses follow the state covid guidelines, prevent a public health crisis in Vermilion County and to not overcrowd the hospital.
Duncheon said he continues to see full parking lots at some restaurants, and he questions the welfare of those restaurants being above the health of constituents.
Williams said the last report he saw on the hospital is that it was 64 percent full, and there is additional space if needed.
Williams also said there are several court rulings regarding Gov. JB Pritzker exceeding his mandates, and only if the city council passed legislation, could they force businesses on the issue, such as to close inside dining.
He added that the city could face lawsuits too.
"Legally, we're kind of in a conundrum," Williams said, adding he's only been strongly encouraging people to wear masks properly and social distance where they can.
Duncheon said restaurants are putting employees, customers and the public at risk due to covid spreading.
Williams said he supports restaurants staying open following safety protocols; and the only way to keep everyone home is if the government provides income for everyone.
He too said people can call the Illinois Department of Public Health and governor's office, but he's heard people aren't being called back.
Williams said the city could have a mask mandate, but his concern then is enforcement.
He said he wishes people would just use common sense and wear a mask properly. It's a courtesy to others, he said.
Ward 6 Alderman Aaron Troglia said he's proud of restaurants "standing up for us."
In other business Tuesday, the council approved the city’s new 2020 tax levy and Downtown Danville Inc.’s budget. The city’s property tax rate is expected to stay about the same at $2.2642 from $2.26411 per $100 of equalized assessed valuation. City officials project a 1.02 percent increase in the equalized assessed valuation, increasing from $301 million to $304 million. The total levy of $6.89 million is a 1.02 percent increase.
The council also approved budget amendments for Harrison Park Golf Course and intergovernmental agreements with the Danville District 118 School District.
