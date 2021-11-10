DANVILLE — Community members wanting to take a last drive down Logan Avenue prior to its partial closure for the Carle at the Riverfront project should do it soon.
City Engineer Sam Cole told the Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night that the roadway has remained open to one-way traffic northbound. It will remain open until early to the middle of next week. Then that section near the Carle project will be closed down, between Madison and North streets.
Cole said progress continues on the Logan, Madison and Chandler intersection. Carle officials reported the re-aligned intersection should be completed later this month.
Cole also reported the Denmark sanitary sewer project is 97 percent complete. Equipment delays and other issues have caused it to likely not be completed until January.
The Denmark roadway project is about 50 percent complete and has had "a lot of utility delays," Cole said.
Asphalt binder was to be placed on Old Ottawa Road, and it could be open for the winter time, he said. It may not be 100 percent paved, with the contractor working in the winter.
Also, city officials found a collapsed sewer line on Country Club Drive along the detour route for the Old Ottawa project. City officials said they've completed the repair and Monday will put the road back.
Public works officials also reported they're getting ready for the winter season, and got salt ordered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.