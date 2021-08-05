DANVILLE — The permanent closure of Logan Avenue for the Carle at the Riverfront project is expected around the beginning of September, according to city officials.
The city of Danville announced that improvements to the intersection of Madison, Chandler, and Logan will begin on Aug. 16.
Traffic patterns will be changing throughout the project which is expected to take a few months.
According to City Engineer Sam Cole, "we anticipate providing additional updates in the coming weeks about specific lane closures and detours as the project progresses."
Motorists and pedestrians should use caution and follow posted signage during the construction. Detours and lane closures should be expected. There will be a high volume of construction traffic so please choose an alternate route if possible, city officials say.
The permanent closure of Logan Avenue for construction of the Carle project is expected to occur around the beginning of September.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
For more information, contact City Engineer Sam Cole at 217-431-2384.
Groundbreaking for the Carle project occurred in June.
Steel work was expected to start in August on the buildings which will consist of a two-story ambulatory surgery center and four-story medical office building. The buildings will be approximately 152,000 square feet on 17 acres.
COVID-19 delayed the timeline on the $70 million project. Building construction is expected to be completed in late 2022, with occupancy in early 2023.
The new facility will consolidate services now at Carle Danville on Fairchild Street and on North Vermilion Street, and move Carle's ambulance service from Franklin Street.
The new medical campus is west of Danville’s downtown area and west of Gilbert Street in an area bordered by Logan, West Madison, Robinson and Lafayette streets.
The campus is forcing the closure of Logan Avenue near North Street. The project includes the elimination of traffic signals at Logan Avenue and Main Street, and Gilbert and Harrison streets. New traffic signals have been installed at Gilbert and Madison streets with the realignment of that intersection. There also will be intersection changes at Logan, Madison and Chandler streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.