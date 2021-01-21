After a successful local Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebration earlier this week, MLK Committee Chairwoman Mary Thompson was ready early Wednesday to watch a significant presidential inauguration.
She was especially proud to see Vice President Kamala Harris become the country’s first female, Black and Asian-American vice president.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Thompson said. “We’ve been held back for so long. It’s time to move forward.”
Danville City Council Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown also was glued to the television watching the inauguration Wednesday.
“I think it’s a great day. We’re breaking the glass ceiling,” Brown said.
“With my experiences, it gives me hope that this will continue,” she added.
She said Kamala Harris can be a light to other young women of color, whether they are Asian, Hispanic or Black, that there’s hope that they can do these things too.
Their turn has taken a long time, Brown said.
She gives credit also to new President Joe Biden.
“He sees this hope in her,” Brown said, adding that she’ll do a fine job.
“(Harris) has done a great job in the senate, and that gives me hope,” Brown said. “She is that beacon of light in this nation.”
There are many females doing a great job, Brown added, and she sees the light of hope for all females today.
Brown said she was also proud Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the nation’s first Latina Supreme Court justice, administered Harris’ oath.
“I’m just excited for a new era. We’re not a United States yet. There’s hope the division can become united,” Brown said.
Danville Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr also shared his thoughts about Inauguration Day and the country for the first time having a female vice president.
“I think it’s very representative of our country,” he said, adding that Biden’s new Cabinet will also be more representative of America.
“It’s a change we probably needed, especially with the turmoil ...,” Puhr said.
“It gives you hope,” he added. “Hopefully the country will change.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.