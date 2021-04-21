DANVILLE — Local resident Mary Catherine Roberson was among the organizers of Black Lives Matter events last year, including a peaceful march and a rally to encourage people to vote in the November election.
Roberson and others offered their thoughts on Tuesday's guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted on all counts in the death of George Floyd, who was arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis.
"My first reaction was one of relief. While I still hold out hope that Mr. Chauvin will be sentenced appropriately, I am thankful for this rare occasion where an officer is being held accountable for the murder of an unarmed Black man," Roberson said.
"I hate that it took such an egregious violation of human rights for us to come to this moment. More importantly than this moment, however, is the opportunity for law enforcement across the country to reflect on their de-escalation tactics and the potential for implicit biases within their own ranks. I hope that this verdict is a teachable moment in cities across the country. We will not tolerate the murder of unarmed citizens by those sworn to serve and protect us," according to Roberson.
"Black Lives Matter is the minimum. We encourage individuals interested in joining the fight for racial justice to reach out to our local NAACP — danvillenaacpbranch3009@gmail.com," she added.
A statement on the Derek Chauvin verdict by NAACP Danville Branch President Edward J. Butler: "The conviction of Derek Chauvin is a small, hopeful step toward what needs to become a much deeper, nationwide effort to root out the evil actions that have been perpetrated against people of color over years, decades and centuries. America has yet to deal with our forefathers’ original sins of slavery, racism and discrimination. The suffering and brutality that people of color continue to experience is intolerable. This is our call to action. This is why we, as the NAACP, and other leaders have to continue to meet with law-enforcement agencies to ensure that these horrific murders cease here and now, and forever."
"However, the culpability does not begin and end with Chauvin. The officers who stood by and allowed Chauvin to commit this vicious attack on George Floyd are complicit and also need to be held responsible for the murder. The NAACP’s Ten Shared Principles serves as a bedrock for valuing the sanctity of life and for ensuring that all police interactions are conducted with dignity and respect. All of us have a responsibility to be accountable for our actions. Not even law enforcement officers are above the law. When we proclaim the words, 'Black Lives Matter,' we are expressing our fervent hope for social justice and equitable treatment for people of color," Butler said.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also made comments at Tuesday night's Danville City Council meeting.
"I think you always have to be careful how you look at and you address national issues. But I think that anytime that there is an injustice for anyone, we should all be upset, and anytime there is justice for anyone, we should all celebrate," Williams said.
"I thank God for justice in that system, and I just pray that it serves as an example to everyone everywhere that justice must proclaim; and when people abuse their power, whether it be me, a police officer, whoever it is, that they shall be held accountable in America," Williams said.
Ubuntu Mentoring Coordinator David Groves Jr. said "Although it provided a sigh of relief, I will not be able to celebrate without knowing his jail sentence. I will still have trouble celebrating then until the jail sentence of all officers is known. The anxiety that raced throughout my body all day can only be relative to many others who look like me. We have seen officers be acquitted of charges and forced to return to work the next day as if nothing happens. There are no check-ins, no realization that the effects of a case could affect your performance for the day. It is simple, learn to separate personal from business as we have done for generations."
"Many may not see this as their issue as it has not happened to anyone that they know. Yet, one day we have to accept that America has failed Black Americans on several occasions. It may not be Danville this time, but what if it would have? Would we as a community know how to respond? Are we currently creating the dialogue that is needed to ensure this does not happen here? Eventually, we must recognize that there is a disconnect between public officials and citizens here in Danville. Many have created initiatives for change, but we must learn to address what is needed to build the community that I love to call home. Do Black citizens know whom they can talk to if they ever felt unsure of a violation in a system where Black officers only represent .05 of the overall police department? Do officers know that our reaction to being pulled over is much bigger than what we witness here? It is not a sign of disrespect but more so fear..."
"To the black youth in Danville, remember that you matter and you will always matter. Hold each other accountable and learn to work together to end this trend. There has been an ample amount of talent that has gone unnoticed here due to wrong decisions. Make sure to take the time to encourage and support one another so that we have more of Justin March-Lillard, Chuckie Robinson, Dominique Davis, Trent Sherfield, Aarian Forman, and many others," Groves said.
Incoming Danville City Council Alderwoman Tricia Teague said, "I have a jumble of feelings concerning the Chauvin verdict. In my head I see it as a very black and white situation, not of race but of right and wrong. I grew up believing that thou shalt not kill and that we should love our neighbors as ourselves. Since the Bible doesn’t contain a clause that says 'except when…,' the verdict shouldn’t need a response. A man killed another man, in broad daylight, with dozens of onlookers as witnesses, and it was caught on camera and replayed around the world. Guilty on all counts is right, and just. Anything beyond that would have been a travesty. That’s the world that exists in my head. Unfortunately, it’s not in line with the world as we know it."
