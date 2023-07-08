DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commision Thursday night voted against a bar/tavern and video gaming special-use permit for North Vermilion Street.
Several people spoke against the petition, with about 10-15 people present including a pastor and residents who voiced concerns about the proposed use being too close to residential neighborhoods and churches.
Due to the zoning commission’s 4-1 vote against it, with commissioner Adam Brown voting for it, commissioners Pete Goodwin, Troy Savalick, Michael Hall and Aaron Troglia voting against it, and commissioner Tammy Wilson absent, a super majority vote is needed from the Danville City Council at its July 18 meeting to override the commission’s recommendation.
The seven-member zoning commission has one vacancy. Justin Fleming recently left the commission, according to Logan Cronk, Danville community development administrator.
Sunshine Pixie Inc. requested a special-use permit to allow for a bar/tavern to operate a video gaming terminal at 3805 N. Vermilion St. in the B-2 highway commercial zoning district.
The business is proposed in the strip mall, owned by Jack Lucas of Danville, east of where Greg’s Gun Gallery is currently located. It would be in a unit, not fronting North Vermilion Street, that is currently being used as an office.
A special-use permit is needed for video gaming, which has to have a liquor license. Both licenses are available in the city. Business owner would be Kalindi Patel.
In other business, the zoning commission recommended approving a special-use permit requested by Gretchen Rolnicki to operate at major home occupation in the R-1 single family residential – low density zoning district at 1509 Sherman St. The home business is energy medicine. The commission voted 5-0 in favor of the permit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.