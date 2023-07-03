DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two special-use permits this week for a home occupation and also a bar/tavern and video gaming business.
The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
Sunshine Pixie Inc. is requesting a special-use permit to allow for a bar/tavern to operate a video gaming terminal at 3805 N. Vermilion St. in the B-2 highway commercial zoning district.
The business is going in the strip mall, owned by Jack Lucas of Danville, east of where Greg’s Gun Gallery is currently located. There is another unit behind there, not fronting North Vermilion Street, that is currently being used as an office.
“It’s small, roughly 1,000 square feet,” said Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk. The retail strip center sits on 1.4 acres of land. It has four units: two retail and two vacant. Greg’s Gun Gallery is moving from the Vermilion Street location.
The reason for the special-use permit is for video gaming, which has to have a liquor license. Both licenses are available in the city. Cronk said business owner Kalindi Patel also is waiting for a state liquor license.
Cronk added that the city hasn’t had crime or traffic issues with video gaming sites in the city.
Nearby property owner Paul Offutt said the business would be too close to residences. He also asked about the business conforming to parking, lighting and other change-of-use regulations.
In other business, Gretchen Rolnicki is requesting a special-use permit to operate at major home occupation in the R-1 single family residential – low density zoning district at 1509 Sherman St. The home business is in energy medicine.
Cronk said the business involves consultation toward healthy living.
As a major home occupation, the business cannot sell merchandise; it can have a single employee, which isn’t an issue with Rolnicki being the homeowner and sole employee; and there are to be no more than two vehicles on the lot at one time and a maximum of 10 customers/clients in a 24-hour period.
Cronk said the city has had neighbors ask questions about the business.
