DANVILLE — A special-use permit for a vapor retail shop on North Vermilion Street will be considered this week by the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission.
The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 in the basement of city hall, 17 W. Main St.
Ridgeview Plaza owner North Ridgeview LLC is requesting a special use permit to operate a vapor retail shop in the B-2 – highway commercial zoning district at 2601-2605 N. Vermilion St.
The location is between SD Nails and Spa at 2603B N. Vermilion St. and Mad Goat Coffee North at 2601 N. Vermilion St.
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said he didn’t have details yet on the shop. It would operate normal business hours under the city’s tobacco licensing rules.
Cronk said the city hadn’t received any comments from adjacent property owners regarding the special-use permit.
According to the special-use permit application, the specialty goods sales shop owner would be William Golseth of Tucson, Arizona.
Site description is .68 acres of land with a three-unit retail strip center.
Future land use map designation is highway commercial zoning which allows commercial development primarily focused on serving automobile/travel needs and oriented along major travel corridors. Such areas may include hotels, gas stations and restaurants with additional low-intensity commercial/professional uses located mid-block.
