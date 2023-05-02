DANVILLE — A new LED sign for the David S. Palmer Arena is on the agenda for this week’s Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The commission meets at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
There is a public hearing on a variance requested by the Danville Metro Expos Auditorium/Civic Center, owner of the arena at 100 W. Main St. The requested variance is of 50 percent to the maximum square feet requirement in the B-3 general business zoning district to construct a sign.
The variance would allow for an increase in the allowable size for a monument sign from 80 square feet to 120 square feet.
The sign would be located on the east side of the arena near the ticketing/box office area and Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau office inside the arena.
Arena officials are requesting the variance from city ordinance due to the visibility requirements for the property and location of the proposed signage.
“As the arena cannot locate the signage on Main Street due to street location and utility restrictions, the sign needs to be placed on South Walnut/South Street and will need to be larger than as stated in the ordinance in order to be visible to the general public from Main Street,” according to arena officials.
The area identified has an existing sign at that location and the utilities needed for the sign are already in place.
According to Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk, “The original sign proposal was located on the far west of the civic center property and had a couple of obstacles.”
He said it would have encroached on the city’s future Riverfront Development plans and there could potentially have been some utility issues at that location.
“The city and the civic center worked together to find the best fit for the proposed sign, and this required a JULIE (Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavators) to be requested. Once the utilities were marked, there was a very limited (number) of locations a sign of this size could be located. The proposed sign location was a derivative of shuffling through multiple attempts to try and find a location without any utility obstacles,” according to Cronk.
