DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission gave initial approval Thursday night for a second tattoo parlor to open downtown.
The Danville City Council will act on the special-use permit on Dec. 20 for Requite Tattoo Studio to operate at 11 E. North St.
In November, the Danville City Council approved a special-use permit request from Jett and John Jansky to operate a tattoo parlor, as part of Jansky Studios Tattoo and Art Gallery, at 7 E. North St. in downtown Danville.
This property is next door.
This special-use permit request is from Kendred Tillotson.
Tillotson told the commission that he would be moving his current tattoo studio from Vermilion Street. He's in the process of closing on the North Street building.
He said more businesses investing downtown brings more life to downtown and encourages other investment.
His clients come from surrounding cities, and they will be exposed to downtown, an area they might not visit otherwise.
Tillotson said there's a "cross pollination of business" downtown, and he hopes with increased traffic and businesses, downtown is more attractive for people to visit. The effects can benefit everyone, he added.
He told the commission he worked at Iron Tide Gallery on Gilbert Street with the Janskys prior to the business moving.
It was a coincidence they were moving at the same time and in a very similar situation with downtown buildings, Tillotson said, adding that he's been on his own for about a year.
He told the commission he's good friends with the Janskys and "there shouldn't be a conflict at all."
Tillotson's hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. He is the only employee, but he added he's open to more artists in the future.
He said consults and tattoo sessions are by appointment. A half-day session can last four to five hours. It's typically one client a day.
Tillotson too said as a whole downtown, most cities have tattoo shops. Styles and tattooing have progressed with more community and cultural exchange, he added.
"Our downtown is in a unique position where it hasn't had it before," Tillotson said. "I think people will be very receptive to it."
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said he attended a downtown revitalization conference in Bloomington where officials said tattoo parlors are a downtown trend.
"It's art and culture and entertainment," Cronk said. "It's nice to see our downtown transitioning into it."
The city now has had two tattoo parlor special-use permit requests in two months.
Cronk said downtown Danville is continuing to shift with trends. He said the city will push Tillotson to grow and keep the building up and looking good.
