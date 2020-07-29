DANVILLE — Children worked on a number of fast-paced, hands-on projects Tuesday morning during a science camp at the Danville Family YMCA.
They learned about propulsion, customized face masks, planted seeds in a test tube garden and made vampire string slime.
However, this year’s week-long camps, which are held annually at both the Boys & Girls Club and the Danville Family YMCA, were scaled down due to COVID-19 concerns.
Beth Chamberlain, a retired Danville High School chemistry and physics teacher, has been overseeing the camp for more than 15 years and said she was determined to make the popular activity happen, even if she had to make some changes.
“We had the whole camp laid out earlier this year,” she said. “I kept in contact with the Y and the Boys & Girls Club, and I had to rethink everything.
“Everything had to be individualized and sterilized,” she said. “This year, for example, they are taking the (supply) bins and their markers home.”
The number of children attending this year’s camp, as well as the number of young adult helpers, also is significantly reduced compared to previous years.
So many third- through eighth-graders attended last year’s camp at the Boys & Girls Club, Chamberlain had to divide the camp by age into three 90-minute sessions.
This year, 25 children attended the camp last week at the Boys & Girls Club, and another 11 are signed up for this week’s camp at the Y. McKenzie Zarn and Kyndal Cleveland are the two young adult helpers.
On the second day of camp at the Y, the youngsters learned about propulsion during an outdoor demonstration in which Chamberlain lit alcohol vapors to launch a tennis ball wedged at one end of a PVC pipe.
“I can’t do it again because all of the oxygen is out of it,” she said of trying to launch the tennis ball again.
Children also had the option of tie-dying a cloth face mask using colorful markers and alcohol or using bluing solution. The youngsters unanimously chose the bluing solution that turned the white cloth masks in an ocean blue color.
Next, children were intrigued by touching a mysterious cotton-like substance to which they added water. The substance then turned into a gel.
Eight-year-old CJ Kropp-Morris first guessed the substance was salt.
“It has tickly things,” he told Chamberlain.
The youngsters were surprised to find out the substance was the absorbent material found inside a diaper.
Children learned about a similar substance, called sodium poly acrylate crystals, which can be added to dirt when planting seeds.
“If you put them in the dirt with your plants, you don’t have to water them as frequently,” Chamberlain explained.
After adding water to the sodium poly acrylate crystals and turning it to gel, the children stuck their hands into a container of the stuff.
Eight-year-old Tyree Evans exclaimed, “It’s icky!”
The children filled test tubes and small plastic bags with the gel and then poked sunflower, pea and corn seeds into the gel.
“You will need to check these every day,” Chamberlain told the campers. “The cool thing about these crystals is that they’re clear, so you can see the roots go down and the stem come up.”
The last project the youngsters tackled Tuesday was making vampire string slime.
First, the children stirred a solution of water and laundry detergent crystals in a clear cup.
“That’s what’s called an activator,” Chamberlain said. “Now we’re going to make a chemical reaction.”
Next, each child’s cup received a squirt of string slime liquid.
“Your slime is made from seaweed,” Chamberlain said. “It’s one of the components of it.”
The liquid solidified into a string-like consistency. Looking at the gelatinous strings with a flashlight shining on it made it appear green on one side and orange on the other.
With a black light, the stringy slime glowed in the dark.
When asked what their favorite project was so far at camp, CJ said it was making the slime.
Nine-year-old De’Mario Kropp-Morris said, “Definitely planting the seeds.”
At today’s camp, Danville Area Community College microbiology instructor Wendy Brown will bring a variety of reptiles and amphibians to show the campers.
Last week, Brown showed off a California King snake, a leopard gecko, a box turtle and an African desert tortoise at the Boys & Girls Club.
