Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.