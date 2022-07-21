DANVILLE — It’s a fairy tale summer for DLO Musical Theatre the next two weekends.

This weekend starts with DLO’s children’s musical Disney’s Descendants.

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films.

It’s directed by Bailey Thompson, with music directed by Tyler Thompson.

Cast

Mal – Isabella Norton

Evie – Malia Roberson

Jay – Jonathan Estes

Carlos – Aiyden Anding

Maleficent – Erin Cox

Grimhilde – Milee Ellis

Jafar – Kah’Meiryonna S. Cox

Cruella De Vil – Sarah Beth Tabels

Ben – Aidan Cox

King Beast – Aden Young

Queen Belle – Lily Georges

Fairy Godmother – Sophie Osterbur

Jane – Kinley Barney

Audrey – Lola Merritt

Chad – Jackson White

Doug – Bodie Ray

Royal Page – Mason White

Royal Guard – Addisen Ellis

Maurice – Emberlyn Schull

Coach – Ainsley McLaughlin

Snow White – Paige Norton

Dance Ensemble:

Alayna Ali

Aubrey Bryant

LeAnn Butler

Isabella Howard

Anneliese Kuchefski

Sophie Leemon

Liza Nixon

Paige Norton

Taylar Pasley

Ensemble:

Indyia Barnett

Hadley Borst

Lauren Boyd

Jordyn Brooks

Cary Carpenter

Corey Carpenter

Kelly Cochran

Amelia Cordle

Analeigh Coutant

Pacen Cox

Olivia Cravens

Jayleigh Creamer

Alison Cunningham

Kale’a Davis

Marra Dillon

Everett Drake

Lane Drake

Elizabeth Ellis

Kenzi Furnish

Elizabeth Gan

Max Georges

Peyton Goodner

Forrest Hagler

Ariana Hari

Jozi Jackson

Audrey Lance

Evie Lance

Amya Larkin

Alayna Little

Ellis Grey McKinley

Ruby McLaughlin

James Nale

Maia Roberson

Taylor Roberson

Ailbhe Rose

Clára Rose

Lynix Shuman

Aaliyah Smith

Jameson Smith

Conner Staggs

Mina Stites

Katara Tibbetts

Noah Walter

Katelyn Wells

Madilyn Wells

Tayte Wolfe

Sophia Wright

Show times are 7 p.m. July 22 and July 23 and 2 p.m. July 24 at the Fischer Theatre in Danville. Pay what you can at the door for general admission seating.

These freewill donations help support these youth programs and the youth who participate in them. It has helped the Fischer Theatre make sure these groups get to produce these fun shows and that there is no participation fee for the youths.

Fischer Theatre officials thank the public for supporting the theatre’s partnership with DLO Musical Theatre and the youth of our community.

The following weekend is DLO’s teen production of Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Cinderella Musical.

Show times are 7 p.m. July 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. July 31 at the Fischer. It also is pay what you can at the door for general admission seating.

This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto.

It’s directed by Mackenzie Kizer, with music directed by Isabelle Peters.

Cast

Ella – Ellis Mansfield

Topher – Matthias Easley-Williams

Madame – Victoria LaBaume

Sebastian – Ter’Ryan White

Marie – Ava Brines

Gabrielle – Bella Biage

Charlotte – Hadley Cox

Jean-Michel – Isaiah Easton

Lord Pinkleton – Gavin Baugh

Footman – Doyle Carter

Coachman – Carter Black

Knights – Nehemiah Ray, Polly Norton, Zachary Pollock, Erin Abdulsalam

Ensemble:

AvaGrace Allsopp

Amanda Brown

Alera Butler

Trinity Coe

Allie Cox

Colton Cox

Laynie DeVors

Paitynn Dowers

Alexis Johnson

Addison O’Brien

Lizzie Skovran

Mikayla Whaling

