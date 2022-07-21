DANVILLE — It’s a fairy tale summer for DLO Musical Theatre the next two weekends.
This weekend starts with DLO’s children’s musical Disney’s Descendants.
Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?
Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical jam-packed with comedy, adventure, Disney characters, and hit songs from the films.
It’s directed by Bailey Thompson, with music directed by Tyler Thompson.
Cast
Mal – Isabella Norton
Evie – Malia Roberson
Jay – Jonathan Estes
Carlos – Aiyden Anding
Maleficent – Erin Cox
Grimhilde – Milee Ellis
Jafar – Kah’Meiryonna S. Cox
Cruella De Vil – Sarah Beth Tabels
Ben – Aidan Cox
King Beast – Aden Young
Queen Belle – Lily Georges
Fairy Godmother – Sophie Osterbur
Jane – Kinley Barney
Audrey – Lola Merritt
Chad – Jackson White
Doug – Bodie Ray
Royal Page – Mason White
Royal Guard – Addisen Ellis
Maurice – Emberlyn Schull
Coach – Ainsley McLaughlin
Snow White – Paige Norton
Dance Ensemble:
Alayna Ali
Aubrey Bryant
LeAnn Butler
Isabella Howard
Anneliese Kuchefski
Sophie Leemon
Liza Nixon
Paige Norton
Taylar Pasley
Ensemble:
Indyia Barnett
Hadley Borst
Lauren Boyd
Jordyn Brooks
Cary Carpenter
Corey Carpenter
Kelly Cochran
Amelia Cordle
Analeigh Coutant
Pacen Cox
Olivia Cravens
Jayleigh Creamer
Alison Cunningham
Kale’a Davis
Marra Dillon
Everett Drake
Lane Drake
Elizabeth Ellis
Kenzi Furnish
Elizabeth Gan
Max Georges
Peyton Goodner
Forrest Hagler
Ariana Hari
Jozi Jackson
Audrey Lance
Evie Lance
Amya Larkin
Alayna Little
Ellis Grey McKinley
Ruby McLaughlin
James Nale
Maia Roberson
Taylor Roberson
Ailbhe Rose
Clára Rose
Lynix Shuman
Aaliyah Smith
Jameson Smith
Conner Staggs
Mina Stites
Katara Tibbetts
Noah Walter
Katelyn Wells
Madilyn Wells
Tayte Wolfe
Sophia Wright
Show times are 7 p.m. July 22 and July 23 and 2 p.m. July 24 at the Fischer Theatre in Danville. Pay what you can at the door for general admission seating.
These freewill donations help support these youth programs and the youth who participate in them. It has helped the Fischer Theatre make sure these groups get to produce these fun shows and that there is no participation fee for the youths.
Fischer Theatre officials thank the public for supporting the theatre’s partnership with DLO Musical Theatre and the youth of our community.
The following weekend is DLO’s teen production of Rodger’s & Hammerstein’s Cinderella Musical.
Show times are 7 p.m. July 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. July 31 at the Fischer. It also is pay what you can at the door for general admission seating.
This contemporary take on the classic tale features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto.
It’s directed by Mackenzie Kizer, with music directed by Isabelle Peters.
Cast
Ella – Ellis Mansfield
Topher – Matthias Easley-Williams
Madame – Victoria LaBaume
Sebastian – Ter’Ryan White
Marie – Ava Brines
Gabrielle – Bella Biage
Charlotte – Hadley Cox
Jean-Michel – Isaiah Easton
Lord Pinkleton – Gavin Baugh
Footman – Doyle Carter
Coachman – Carter Black
Knights – Nehemiah Ray, Polly Norton, Zachary Pollock, Erin Abdulsalam
Ensemble:
AvaGrace Allsopp
Amanda Brown
Alera Butler
Trinity Coe
Allie Cox
Colton Cox
Laynie DeVors
Paitynn Dowers
Alexis Johnson
Addison O’Brien
Lizzie Skovran
Mikayla Whaling
