DANVILLE — Growing up in Danville, singer and music producer Jared Yates had been inside the historic downtown Fischer Theatre prior to its renovation but never performed on stage there.
He’s excited to get his chance to sing and dance on stage on Sunday when he returns to his hometown for a concert with his Bruno Mars Tribute Band called Earth to Mars.
“It’s a dream to perform there,” Yates said. “It’s awesome.”
Earth to Mars’ The Bruno Mars Experience is at 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased on the Fischer Theatre’s website.
The Danville concert is one of the band’s tour stops.
Yates, 36, is a Schlarman High School graduate and rose to fame when he appeared on American Idol in 2005. Season 4 of the singing competition television series saw Carrie Underwood win that year.
He’s now living in southern California, in Laguna Beach, and continues to make a living in the music industry.
He’s living his dream, he said from a hotel room on tour with Earth to Mars earlier this week.
Yates said he started the Bruno Mars tribute band in 2018. Yates has continued to work on music and has been in different bands. He’s currently in another cover band too.
His main job has been doing music production.
“It’s a good job,” he said.
But he said he just kind of had the idea for the Earth to Mars band.
He’s good friends with the bass player, who worked in another band, and Yates and four other musicians came together to form the band. A newer guy does most of the lead singing.
“I do some singing too,” Yates said.
He said he wasn’t a huge Bruno Mars fan when first starting the band, but he grew to love Mars’ music.
“We have so much material to do for a show,” he said.
His favorite songs are of course “Uptown Funk” and a newer one called “Skate.”
He said they read the audience on what songs they’ll perform, and they’ll sing other songs at each show, such as “My Girl,” some Earth, Wind and Fire songs and “Celebration.”
“We love doing that,” Yates said.
They sing a little bit of everything for everyone.
“It’s been pretty crazy,” Yates said about touring. “We play everywhere.”
Earlier this week they played in Omaha, Neb. and they are playing in Iowa Thursday and Friday and in Martinsville, Ind. on Saturday.
This To the Moon and Back summer tour started July 8 in Bethlehem, Pa. and ends with a Mount Holly, N.C. Aug. 12 concert. They had 21 shows between that time.
“From the beginning of this year, I think we’ve had 60 shows,” Yates said. “This year has really taken off.”
He said with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down concerts for a couple years, people want to hear live music again.
He said that’s been good for them.
Yates will have a lot of friends and family from Danville in attendance at Sunday’s show. He’d already visited his mom last month while waiting for some of their other shows.
Yates said he reached out to Jason Rome at the Fischer Theatre about having a tour stop in Danville.
Rome was really excited about having them.
Yates said they’ve been playing indoors at theaters and at outdoor amphitheaters.
He’s really excited to play at the Fischer.
He said he’ll be a little nervous playing for family members and others he knows on Sunday. He’ll feed off the energy of the show.
Yates said he loves coming back to Danville. One stop he tries to make when he’s back, is to eat at Monical’s Pizza. When Royal Donut reopens, that’s another of his favorites.
As for the future, Yates said they’ll be building more tour dates. Another tour is expected to start in January. A lot of those are repeat locations from this year, which is great, he said.
Yates also will continue singing with his other cover band, Radio Ready.
“We just kind of do local stuff around southern California,” he said about events.
He said he’s really excited to bring Earth to Mars to Danville.
“This is pretty much my thank you to everybody too,” Yates said.
He said if he hadn’t had the help from all the people in Danville, such as singing at Charlotte’s restaurant and other places, he wouldn’t have been able to move to California and live his dream.
