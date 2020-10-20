MINNEAPOLIS — “Never let circumstance outrun worship.”
That is what Danville native Nicoshia Wynn wants people to know after listening to her single Relentless Worship and also the circumstance that provided the inspiration for the song.
Wynn was born in Danville, but grew up in Milwaukee. With her grandmother — Annie Mae Rivers Forde — still in Danville, she made frequent trips in the summer growing up.
“My whole family is full of musicians, singers, educators and preachers,” Wynn said. “My grandmother was an educator, minister, and singer. My mother was choir director and singer. My grandfather was a quartet singer. So rightfully so I would sing in choirs and on worship teams as well.”
“I became saved at the age of 10 and I have been going to church and in choirs all of my life, but it wasn’t until five years ago when I realized I could really pursue gospel music. I have my family to thank for the foundation of my spiritual journey but my mentor the late Rev. Arthur Foy, III was the person who cultivated the gifts that God has given me and I am grateful for his mentorship.”
The catalyst for her career started with the birth of her youngest son seven years ago. He was born four months early and weighed 1 pound, 14 ounces, about the size of half a sheet of paper.
He was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital for more than 100 days. He was on a ventilator eight weeks, had heart surgery, infections and was diagnosed with a lung disease called Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia.
“The whole experience catapulted me to writing because I wouldn’t wish that experience on my worst enemy,” Wynn said. “That was a scary experience because he was touch and go for eight of those 12 weeks.
“As a Christian, your faith gets really tested and you have to lean on your faith in times like that because you feel completely helpless. It wasn’t until two years later, when my son came out of the clear, that I reflected on the whole situation and I realized that God is amazing and he carried us through that whole time.”
After years of writing, Wynn’s words finally were put into song with the help of her current music director Sean “Smitty” Smith and finally released “Relentless Worship” last year. “It was a great success and we are in the process of writing three more songs.” She is planning to release a new EP in December 2020 or January 2021.
“This is just the beginning to everything. With everything going on, I think people need to hear more positive messages and Christians need to get reminded of who they are in times of trouble,” Wynn said. “Others need messages of encouragement and that is what I am hoping to bring with my music.”
With her husband by her side, Wynn said her ministry and her family is stronger through all the trials.
“To do ministry, you have to have a strong partner, so he has been a super supporter even with the NICU experience, he was at home with our two other children at that time trying to make things normal,” Wynn said. “He really is my better half, a sweet and loving husband and father, without him, this would not be possible.
Wynn has also been very active in her church, most recent and previously she was a worship pastor for 5 years until January 2020. She stepped down to pursue her music career, Wynn said.
Wynn is not only a worship leader, recording artist, but she is also an entrepreneur. She is the founder of the Twin Cities Night of Relentless Worship in November 2019. “The purpose behind this worship experience is to provide a safe space for all including the lost and hurting to worship freely, bring communities of faith together, and bring awareness to homelessness in our communities. We had about 300 people that came out for that event.
Wynn is also the founder of Relentless Academy, which is a non-profit for youth, arts and education whose mission is to prepare youth for academic success and provide resources to build generational wealth for the future. She is also founder for Relentless Movement, an organization that provides worship and leadership consulting to churches or organizations across the Twin Cities and beyond.
“As COVID-19 has slowed most events and things down, I am currently taking the time to focus on family, counting my blessings and hoping that everyone stays healthy,” Wynn said. “I am ready to ramp things up for 2021 and to push my music career. “
Wynn went from Milwaukee to Minnesota to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Nicoshia Wynn’s music is available on all digital platforms or you can visit www.nicoshiawynn.com for more information.
